Newsman Nick Branca (Kevin Bernhardt) becomes a media star when he saves a woman's life. His money-hungry boss Buddy (Bernie Angel) is quick to assign him high-publicity, albeit dangerous, events, but fame and fortune can't make up for Nick's dwindling respect for the ratings-driven news machine. After he quits his high-paying job, his girlfriend gets murdered, and he must return to his investigative roots to find out who is trying to frame him.