Midnight Whisper

Not Available

Folk rumor old saying: "mortal shoulders had a positive light, body care, sun lamps difficult ghost invasion midnight turned off the light and easy, destroying hard to find a positive light." Jing Wen (Yin fruit child ornaments) Qiu Yue (GAVIN Qi ornaments) newlyweds, go mountain villa holiday childhood. Along the way, a strange incident occurred, twin girls, late at night to go gatekeepers, let Jing Wen Cry difficult to set. The second day, Wen Jing girlfriends and ex-boyfriend uninvited son brought his girlfriend to see the doorman of the parents. More frightening is that a mysterious girl in red mountains like a ghost spirit now old house, brought back the local spread of ghost baby Mary legend for many years. Isolated place in the mountains, ghost baby let everyone into the realm of a death. Supernatural signs are frequent, bloody incidents continue, everyone is waiting for a burial for many years once again staged a legendary ghost baby revenge ......