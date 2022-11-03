Midnight Zone

Not Available

This film is put together by three city ghost stories that occurred after midnight. The first story describes a loud mouth slacker cop encounters after being ordered to guard a murder scene alone. The second has a couple accidentally hit someone while driving but could not find the victim's body. The third is about a bad son who is afraid his late mother would return for revenge, so he would rather spend nights playing mah jong with friends and wouldn't dare to go home, unfortunately things in this world have a way to go the opposite way......