Midshipmen 1787. Peace

Crimea, 1787. Despite the Manifesto of the Russian Empress Catherine and the Kuchuk-Kainardzhi peace treaty, which forever united Crimea with Russia, Europe continues to weave intrigues, trying to break this sacred union. In the undercover struggle, all methods were used - from shameless gossip, dark rumors and false articles in newspapers to dirty manipulations with the illegitimate son of the empress sent to Europe for training - Alexei Bobrinsky, a passionate gambler and brawler. This weakness was cleverly exploited by international intriguers. Catherine instructs her faithful friends, the midshipmen, to cut the knot of the conspiracy ... Together with the fathers, their grown-up children, Shurka and Alexandra, go into battle.