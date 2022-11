Not Available

The ‘spectacular opening’ (Salzburger Nachrichten) of the Grafenegg Festival 2018 presented at the Midsummer Night's Gala lots of famous opera aria and orchestral hits from Verdi, Puccini, Rossini, Bellini, Offenbach, Elgar and more. The Tonkunstler Orchestra under Yutaka Sado was joined by the ‘terrific singer’ (Kurier) Pretty Yende, her ‘congenial partner’ (Kurier) Joseph Calleja and the wonderful cellist Harriet Krijgh. ‘A feast for the ears’ (Kurier).