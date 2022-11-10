1976

Midway

  • Action
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 17th, 1976

Studio

The Mirisch Company

A sprawling war film, Midway stars nearly every actor who wasn't in A Bridge Too Far. Charlton Heston, Toshirô Mifune, Robert Mitchum and Henry Fonda are among the familiar faces depicting the American and Japanese forces in a naval battle that became the turning point of the Pacific war. Using some real wartime footage, Midway provides an exciting view of a gigantic battle.

Cast

Charlton HestonCapt. Matthew Garth
Henry FondaAdm. Chester W. Nimitz
James CoburnCapt. Vinton Maddox
Glenn FordRear Admiral Raymond A. Spruance
Hal HolbrookCmdr. Joseph Rochefort
Robert MitchumVice Adm. William F. 'Bull' Halsey Jr.

