A sprawling war film, Midway stars nearly every actor who wasn't in A Bridge Too Far. Charlton Heston, Toshirô Mifune, Robert Mitchum and Henry Fonda are among the familiar faces depicting the American and Japanese forces in a naval battle that became the turning point of the Pacific war. Using some real wartime footage, Midway provides an exciting view of a gigantic battle.
|Charlton Heston
|Capt. Matthew Garth
|Henry Fonda
|Adm. Chester W. Nimitz
|James Coburn
|Capt. Vinton Maddox
|Glenn Ford
|Rear Admiral Raymond A. Spruance
|Hal Holbrook
|Cmdr. Joseph Rochefort
|Robert Mitchum
|Vice Adm. William F. 'Bull' Halsey Jr.
View Full Cast >