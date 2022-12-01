Midway - Between Life and Death

Not Available

Sara and Alex are getting through hard times: they lost the son they were expecting due to miscarriage and since that day their life changed. Just when she least expected it, Sara finds out to be pregnant but decides to wait the third month before telling Alex not wishing to give him false hopes. Alex, exhausted from work hardships, decides to organize a weekend in the woods among a group of friends. Sara agrees to take part in it, so to not disappoint him, while keeping the pregnancy yet unannounced. But between unsettling presences and EVP phenomena they will soon realize that that place is not as peaceful as thought to be: something "half way" between our world and the afterlife will make their weekend unforgettable.