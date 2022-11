Not Available

Join funny (and smart!) little bunny Miffy and her friends for some interesting animated adventures that revolve around every kid's favorite pastime -- playing. Adorable Miffy sees the world through the eyes of a 4-year-old child and therefore can connect with most preschoolers. Based on the award-winning series of books by Dutch artist Dick Bruna, Miffy's Playtime is simple, direct, imaginative and loads of fun.