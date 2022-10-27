Miffy the Movie

Not Available

Miffy, her friends Melanie and Grunty and her dog Snuffy set out on a treasure hunt through the zoo. Father and Mother Bunny give them five riddles through a Treasure Hunt Song, about a color, a shape, a movement, a number and a sound. While discovering animals that answer to the riddles, Miffy and her friends learn how to work together, find creative ways to collaborate and to reward each other for a job well done. And in the end, they are rewarded with a big surprise.