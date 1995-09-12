1995

Mighty Aphrodite

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 12th, 1995

Studio

Magnolia Pictures

When Lenny and his wife, Amanda, adopt a baby, Lenny realizes that his son is a genius and becomes obsessed with finding the boy's biological mother in hopes that she will be brilliant too. But when he learns that Max's mother is Linda Ash, a kindhearted prostitute and porn star, Lenny is determined to reform her immoral lifestyle. A Greek chorus chimes in to relate the plot to Greek mythology in this quirky comedy.

Cast

Woody AllenLenny
Mira SorvinoLinda Ash
Helena Bonham CarterAmanda
F. Murray AbrahamChorleiter
Donald SymingtonAmanda's Father
Claire BloomAmanda's Mother

