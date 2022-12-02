Mighty Flash

Not Available

In a small rural town in the southwest of Spain, in process of depopulation, it seems as if time has stood still. Its inhabitants cling to a traditional way of life in decline due to the arrival of globalisation. But its women are the ones who suffer the worst consequences of a closed, masculinised and unfair society. One of them, Cita, feels trapped after a personal loss while she attempts to find ways to escape her pain. María has become a widow and returns to the town where she was born to confront her loneliness. Some elegant ladies drink coffee and eat sweets in a strange room, one of them hears a shot in the distance that no one else can hear.