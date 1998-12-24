1998

Mighty Joe Young

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 24th, 1998

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

As a child living in Africa, Jill Young saw her mother killed while protecting wild gorillas from poachers led by Andrei Strasser. Now an adult, Jill cares for an orphaned gorilla named Joe -- who, due to a genetic anomaly, is 15 feet tall. When Gregg O'Hara arrives from California and sees the animal, he convinces Jill that Joe would be safest at his wildlife refuge. But Strasser follows them to the U.S., intent on capturing Joe for himself.

Cast

Rade SerbedzijaAndrei Strasser
Bill PaxtonGregg O'Hara
Regina KingCecily Banks
Peter FirthGarth
Naveen AndrewsPindi
David PaymerHarry Ruben

