Mighty Machines: Chomp! Crunch! Tear!

Car Wreckers: Chomp on this! At the scrap yard, the squashed cars and other scrap metal go into Shredder, a huge machine that shreds whole cars into little bits! Giant Tow Trucks: Chomp…Crunch…Tear! An oil truck has tipped over and needs help getting back on his wheels. A brand new tow truck is put to the test to see if he knows what he's doing. Can the new Tow Truck do it? Laying Down the Pipeline: This pipeline crew has a special machine called a Skagit. He's a river digger who helps bury the pipeline at the bottom of a river.