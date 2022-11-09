Mighty Machines - Machines on the Job

Not Available

Bringing in the Harvest: At the grape harvest; Clipper takes off the leaves to let the sunshine ripen the grapes while Grape Harvester drives down the rows of plants in the vineyard gathering the grapes. It's a fine harvest this year. At the Steel Mill: Making steel is complicated, but Slab Hauler knows everyone at the steel mill and has offered to take us on a tour. We'll meet a ladle crane, an electro-magnetic crane, a turbo train and even a fire quencher. It takes a whole team of special machines to produce steel. Hot off the Press!: Ever wonder how a newspaper is made? Charlie the printing press is three stories high and as long as a city block! He prints the newspaper, folds it and sends it to customers by truck. Charlie can't do everything himself, he has a team of robots! The machines at the newspaper plant know what teamwork is all about!