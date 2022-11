Not Available

There are simple machines, there are Mighty Machines, and there are Mega Machines! See a hovercraft fly on a cushion of air with huge fans. Watch as a bulldozer builds an earth ramp! Explore under water with a one person deep-sea marine explorer. Follow the path of recycled products where conveyers and crushers do their jobs. These Mega Machines are fast and strong, always prepared to get the job done!