Mighty Machines: Winter Blast

Meet Buzz, Stretch and Ranger! it's been snowing all night and the snow removal crew is working hard to clear the streets! "Blower", the big blowing machine gobbles up the piles of snow and shoots it up into the huge dump trucks that haul it away to the dumping station. "Bobcats" scoot up and down the sidewalks, pushing all the snow into the street, while "Big Dude" the snowplow makes nice neat rows for "Blower" to pick up. There's the warning horn! The tow trucks are hauling away the parked cars so the snow removal crew can get to work. The Mighty Machines are working night and day to get the job done. And they love every minute!