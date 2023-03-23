Not Available

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Science Fiction

Director

Charlie Haskell

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Hasbro Studios

Thirty years after the wise and powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the team comes face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. This 30th Anniversary Special is inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise “Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,” meaning once you become part of the Ranger family, you are always welcome back.

Cast

Walter Emanuel JonesZack Taylor
David YostBilly Cranston
Steve CardenasRocky DeSantos
Johnny Yong BoschAdam Park
Karan AshleyAisha Campbell
Catherine SutherlandKatherine "Kat" Hillard

