Mighty Mouse and the Wolf

Not Available

A Terrytoons cartoon released 20 July 1945. A twisted version of some famous fairy tales! The Wolf introduces himself and explains that he's misunderstood! Red Riding Hood comes along, and the Wolf changes into his zoot suit, grabs Red and makes her do a jive boogie-woogie dance with him! Mighty Mouse sees this, and he clobbers the Wolf. Then the Wolf cross-dresses to impersonate Little Bo Peep, and lures a flock of lambs into his trap. He whips out a gun and makes the sheep take their wool off! Mighty Mouse sees this, and he beats the heck out of the Wolf. The Wolf then tries to get into the Three Little Pigs' house by pretending to be a cowboy. He calls for backup. The Wolves attack the pigs, Mighty Mouse trounces them, and all is well in Cartoonland!