Not Available

When the little, cuddly, bouncy rabbits go freckling in the first snow of winter, the wily fox thinks his supper is in the bag. And, for a while it looks that way, but circumstances intervene and they get away. Not one to give-up easily, the hungry fox tries again, but this time Mighty Mouse, singing at the top of his lungs, interferes and the fox is forced to wave the white flag of defeat.