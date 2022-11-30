Mighty Ship at War: Queen Mary

Not Available

The RMS Queen Mary is the last survivor of the golden age of ocean liners. She was bigger and faster than any ship ever built before. Her presence was a symbol of new hope and a better future during the Great Depression and through the darkest days of World War II. Decades after her maiden transatlantic voyage, we celebrate the amazing story of this queen of the seas, told through rarely seen footage and interviews with some of the many millions of people whose lives she touched and changed forever.