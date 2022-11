Not Available

Gil M. Portes directed this Filipino drama in which young Miguel (Romnick Sarmenta) leaves the Philippines for the U.S, where he hopes to marry a nice girl. The person who returns home a few years later, however, is Michelle -- the former Miguel altered by surgery and cosmetics. Her/his father is stunned by this development, and other hostile reactions erupt. Shown at the 1998 Montreal World Film Festival.