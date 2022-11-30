Not Available

Ariel and his wife Elize are offered to film a reality show in Miimaland, a haunted theme park. Desperate for the cash, especially with their first child on the way, the young couple takes up the offer and enters the isolated and deserted theme park with their crew and 2 Korean social media influencers. Once they enter the overgrown forest that has taken over the theme park, the group is soon plagued by a series of dark and disturbing incidents. Ariel and Elize try to keep things together, but soon, it appears that Elize has fallen under the spell of the supernatural presence in the area. As the members of the team start to die in horrible ways, it is up to Ariel to uncover the macabre secret from the past that now has Elize in its grips, and save their unborn child.