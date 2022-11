Not Available

Shin Jung-Hyeon, Kon-Chi, and Dong-Ho are poor musicians. Since they have excellent ability but don't have money, they don't have jobs. A beauty treats them with kindness. She gives them money for the house and drink, and gives comfort to their minds, too. One day, they grow rapidly into favor. The beauty Shin Jung-Hyeon loves disappears. They thought her a student, but in fact, she is a call girl. Knowing this, Shin Jung-Hyeon sings with almost mad feelings.