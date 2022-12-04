Miinavaara!

Not Available

The sculptor and protector of finncattle Miina Äkkijyrkkä is a person who provokes strong passions. Miina is an exceptional woman who has done both exceptionally courageous and exceptionally strange deeds. She is passionately hated - but also admired and loved. At the Skatta farm in Helsinki, Äkkijyrkkä breeds finncattle and fights for the existence of the farm. In addition to conflicts over livestock, Miina’s disagreements with animal welfare authorities and police are escalating. Miina is arrested and her dogs are taken into custody. Miina faces charges about opposing the police and a trial is ahead. At the same time as Miina is struggling with the authorities, she is building a sculpture of a Holy Cow from car wrecks, which she is erecting in Helsinki's Ruoholahti.