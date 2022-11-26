Not Available

Mijaaj is the story of three youngsters, Jay (played by Malhar Thakar), Jhanvi (played by Esha Kansara) and Yogesh (played byRevanta Sarabhai), who are caught in the middle of a fight between Sarita ben an old lady, who owns India Lodge - a heritage property, and an MNC wanting to possess it. The lodge is a shelter to people from all walks of life, but when a local goon, joins hands with the MNC to evict the residents of the lodge, Jay, Jhanvi, and Yogesh make it their mission to fight against the goons and save India Lodge.