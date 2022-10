Not Available

Fifteen-year-old Esmée lives with her mother, who only has eyes for her new boyfriend. Through her expressive friend Ljilja, Esmée gets to know the calm Bosnian boy Marko and falls in love with him. However, it turns out he is not as dependable as she thought. The dead-end love story is told from Esmée’s perspective. Carried away by the group and her feelings for Marko, she ends up in a situation where she has to make a choice, no matter what.