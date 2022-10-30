Not Available

This film is an adaptation of the novel written by Indi. The story begin when Indi (Velove Vexia), who suffered from scoliosis (spinal abnormalities), Activities are increasingly limited. Even no longer allowed to participate in sports activities. Indi even more so quiet. Everything changed when she met Mika (Vino G. Bastian). Indi spirit start growing. He became more willing to fight under her illness. Mika, arrogant style plus cool guy who's optimistic view of life, success makes Indi back cheerful. In fact, Mika himself have own illness AIDS.