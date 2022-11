Not Available

Live Parc des Princes Paris (2008) is Mika's second live album. It is a one-off stadium show with a crowd of 55,000 recorded at Paris on 4 July 2008. The DVD also features a documentary following the initial idea of the show through to the production. In Bonus Features it includes the music video for the song "Lollipop", a live performance of "Grace Kelly" and the making-of the design and others in the show