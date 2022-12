Not Available

To promote her new album Real, songstress Nakashima Mika embarked on her 2013 nationwide concert tour. Catch the tour Tokyo show in the comfort of your own home with the MIKA NAKASHIMA LIVE IS "REAL" 2013 -THE LETTER Anata ni Tsutaetakute home video release. The concert features Mika's biggest hits, including Orion, Glamorous Sky, Yuki no Hana and Stars. This video release also includes the making of the concert and other off shot footage.