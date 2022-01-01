Not Available

Mike and the Mechanics and Paul Carrack - Live at Shepherds Bush, London movie was released Mar 08, 2005 by the RED Distribution studio. Filmed on September 7, 2004 at Shepherd's Bush in London, Mike + the Mechanics take the stage with a mix of new recordings from their 2004 album "Rewired," along with many of their classics from their original 1985-1995 run. Mike and the Mechanics and Paul Carrack - Live at Shepherds Bush, London video Bonus DVD features include an interview, promo videos, another Cup of Coffee, A Beggar on a Beach of Old, Over My Shoulder, Word of Mouth, Living Years, Silent Running.