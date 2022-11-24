Not Available

Mike Bassett: England Manager is an hilarious British Comedy that stars Ricky Thomlinson. Featuring Cameos from Barry Venison, Gabby Yorath, Atomic Kitten and Pele.When the England manager has a heart attack, footballs' top brass turn to Mike Bassett (basically no one else wanted the job). England lose Mike's first two games in charge. His team struggles to a goal-less draw in the final qualifying match but, thanks to a fluke result elsewhere, England qualify for the finals in Brazil.In South America things go from bad to worse. Pressure is mounting for Mike. An embarrassing drunken performance caught by a new photographer seals his fate as the most unpopular Englishman ever.However, Mike makes an impassioned plea for the country to get behind him - fans, press, players.... even his wife. Can Mike turn the tide and bring football home ? ..