Aimed at preschoolers, this colorful animated collection features four tales illustrating the roles that trucks and machinery play in the world, starting with Mike Mulligan and his trusty steam shovel digging themselves into quite a hole. Other stories include "I Stink," which details a day in the life of a garbage truck; "Dot the Fire Dog," which follows a Dalmatian and her firefighter pals; and "Trashy Town," a comical look at garbage pickup.