Exposed is a live concert video by Mike Oldfield recorded in 1979 at Wembley Conference Centre. The live album of the same name was released in 1979; it also had the same artwork. A DVD version of the concert was released in 2005 (see 2005 in music). It was part of the Tour of Europe 1979. The DVD release is split into two discs, like the CD, but this time because the viewer can choose their own viewing angles.