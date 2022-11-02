Mike Portnoy - In Constant Motion

Disc 1: In the Dream focuses on music from the last three Dream Theater albums, Six Degrees Of Inner Turbulence, Train Of Thought and Octavarium; featuring complete band performances of six songs from these albums as well as new studio performances of the drum tracks and Mikes in-depth analysis of each song. Disc 2: On the Side covers a wide range of Mike's side projects, including his work with TransAtlantic, John Arch, John Petrucci/G3, Fates Warning and Overkill. Disc 3: Bonus Material contains additional Dream Theater tracks filmed on the band's 20th Anniversary tour, three live drum solos featuring duets with Charlie Benante, Jason Bittner and Richard Christy.
