Mike Siegel is a stand-up comedian, TV host, and actor. For nine years, he hosted TBS network’s TBS Movie EXTRA and has hosted numerous other network shows including HGTV’s If Walls Could Talk and What You Get For the Money, GSN Live on the Game Show Network, and The Next GAC Star on GAC. Along with numerous appearances as a panelist on E! network’s hit show Chelsea Lately, Mike has performed stand-up comedy on many television shows, including Last Comic Standing (NBC), The Late Late Show (CBS), Late Friday (NBC), Comedy Showcase with Louie Anderson (NBC), Stand-up, Stand-up (Comedy Central), and Friday Night (NBC). Mike’s also been seen on the small screen as an actor. He was a recurring guest star on the CBS drama JAG, and had supporting roles in Mike and Molly (CBS), Rules of Engagement (ABC), 24 (FOX), Prison Break (FOX), Better Off Ted (ABC), Less Than Perfect (ABC), Eve (UPN), Strong Medicine (Lifetime), Andy Richter Controls the Universe (FOX), and Sabrina (WB).