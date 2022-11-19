Not Available

Mike Stern Live: The Paris Concert

Mike Stern is certainly one of the best electric guitarists of his generation. This has never been more obvious than in the extraordinary concert the 4 time Grammy nominee gave in the springtime of 2008 to a mesmerized New Morning audience. At the peak of his inspiration, improvising past all musical genres, Mike - superbly backed this time by brilliant drummer Dave Weckl, soulful tenor saxophonist Bob Franceschini and incredible bassist Tom Kennedy - takes his fans along into a journey of pure musical delight. Not a surprise that Mike concluded the evening by confiding, ""I don't want to stop! They'll probably have to wheel me off the stage"".

