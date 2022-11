Not Available

Mike Tyson vs. Danny Williams, billed as "Return for Revenge", was a professional boxing match contested on July 30, 2004. Although former heavyweight champion Tyson entered the fray as a 9-to-1 favorite with oddsmakers, the fight was won by Williams by knock out at 2:51 of the 4th round. The 2004 Williams fight would prove to be Tyson's penultimate appearance in the ring.