Donnie Long started off his career strong, with a second round knockout of Tim Johnson. His star rose with 11 more wins, but was defeated by James Broad. Afterwards, it seemed he was no longer the same. He started to lose regularly; at one point even losing 6 times in a row. Overall, he compiled a record of 16 wins (10 by knockout), 10 losses, and 0 draws. He is perhaps best known for being knocked out in one round by Mike Tyson in October 1985