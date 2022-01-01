Mike Tyson vs Donovan Razor Ruddock II

Not Available

After such a controversial first meeting, a rematch was called for. The second Tyson-Ruddock fight took place on June 28, 1991. The rematch went the distance, a full 12 rounds. Tyson knocked Ruddock down twice during the bout, and won by unanimous decision. The severity of the struggle was evident on both fighters after the fight: Ruddock had a broken jaw and Tyson suffered a perforated eardrum. Sports Illustrated reported that Ruddock's jaw may have been broken as early as the fourth round.Tyson was magnanimous after his triumph, praising Ruddock as a great heavyweight: 'Man this guy is tough, he'll be champion of the world one day if he stays dedicated and doesn't slip up'