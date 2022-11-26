Mike Tyson vs. Lou Savarese

Not Available

The first punch that Tyson landed was a left hand that dropped Savarese to the canvas. Savarese was able to get back up, but was met with a furious assault from Tyson. Referee John Coyle attempted to stop the fight at 26 seconds by getting in between the two, but Tyson continued to hammer away at Savarese, taking down Coyle in the process. Shortly after, Tyson's corner entered the ring and Tyson calmed down. Tyson was awarded the technical knockout victory after only 38 seconds of action, it was the second quickest fight of his career, behind only his 30-second victory over Marvis Frazier in 1986.