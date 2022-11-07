Mike Tyson vs Marvis Frazier

Not Available

Mike Tyson’s early career was full of stunning, highlight-reel knock outs of over matched opponents. On July 26, 1986 Tyson was but four months away from becoming the youngest heavyweight champion in the history of boxing when he was pitted against Marvin Frazier, son of the man who himself had been heavyweight champion of the world 13 years prior – Smokin’ Joe Frazier. The story goes that Frazier senior had his Olympic gold medal cut into eleven pieces & then divided among his eleven children & going on the evidence of the fight video below that seems about right.