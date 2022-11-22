Not Available

Mike V's Greatest Hits

  • Action
  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

redline entertainment

Professional skateboarder and legendary bad ass, Mike V has been fighting against bullies and injustice his whole life. Mike V grew up in a small town in New Jersey and has been fighting for skateboarding and skateboarders his entire professional career. This video documents Mike's most notorious run-in's, confrontations, and brawls. These are the stories behind the stories. It's all here; the car crashing, elbow smashing, ramp thrashing and security guard bashing that has made Mike V a legend in and out of the skateboard world. This video shows you his legendary aggression when someone or something tries to knock him off. Stand Strong indeed.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images