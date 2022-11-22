Mike V's Greatest Hits

Not Available

Professional skateboarder and legendary bad ass, Mike V has been fighting against bullies and injustice his whole life. Mike V grew up in a small town in New Jersey and has been fighting for skateboarding and skateboarders his entire professional career. This video documents Mike's most notorious run-in's, confrontations, and brawls. These are the stories behind the stories. It's all here; the car crashing, elbow smashing, ramp thrashing and security guard bashing that has made Mike V a legend in and out of the skateboard world. This video shows you his legendary aggression when someone or something tries to knock him off. Stand Strong indeed.