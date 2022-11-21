Mike Ward Le Docu

Not Available

The film was shot over 12 days through 5 countries: Switzerland , Spain , Germany, the Netherlands and France. The documentary presents Mike Ward on holiday , following his tour presentation. Between each major tour , he likes to leave the country and go see if he's still funny in the eyes of an unknown audience. In these times, Mike Ward returns to the sources of hard- up stand. This humorous documentary flavor pervades the adventures experienced by Mike Ward ; the time he has performed in French to an audience that did not know and for whom French was the second language. The one time Mike Ward learned a few minutes before going on stage that the show was held in Dutch and he was the only one to speak English. The documentary also shows Mike Ward perform brilliantly in every city, even has the beginnings of a dog show and much more.