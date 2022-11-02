1976

Mikey and Nicky

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 20th, 1976

Studio

Paramount

Nick is desperate, holed up in a cheap hotel, suffering from an ulcer and convinced that a local mobster wants him killed. He calls Mikey, his friend since childhood, but when Mikey arrives, Nick won't let him in: his moods swing. So begins a long night as Mike tries to take care of Nick, calm him down and get him out of town. Their sojourn - on foot and in a city bus - takes them to a bar, a club, toward a movie theater, to the cemetery where Nick's mom is buried, and to Nick's girlfriend's apartment. Tempers fray and the friendship is tested. Meanwhile, a hit man who's getting information from someone is indeed looking for Nick.

Cast

John CassavetesNicky Godalin
Ned BeattyKinney
Rose ArrickAnnie
Carol GraceNellie
William HickeySid Fine
Sanford MeisnerDave Resnick

View Full Cast >

Images