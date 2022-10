2010

Comedy - It's not stalking - it's extreme romance! Mikey's video diary is a warts-and-all tour into obsession, striving to be the best and confronting our own fears in the pursuit of love. Part educational, part romance, and completely wrong, this feature comedy is the ultimate celebration of dedication, the anti-hero, and home security. - Jessie McKay, Bill Keir, Pauline Lander