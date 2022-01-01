MIKU WITH YOU 2020 [AR full live concert] Online in China

Not Available

The fourth installment in Crypton Future Media's annual "MIKU WITH YOU" concert series, this third-dimensional online concert was broadcast live on Chinese streaming service bilibili on December 25, 2020. Originally intended to be a full-scale concert, the event was moved online due to issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic in China. The broadcast came from an unknown venue, and AR technology was used to realistically project the performing VOCALOIDs in the venue and in front of four live musicians as well as amongst both live visual effects and lighting.