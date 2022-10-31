Not Available

'MIKUNOPOLIS in LOS ANGELES -Happy to meet you! I'm HATSUNE MIKU- ' was Hatsune Miku's first overseas concert that took place at the NOKIA theatre in Los Angeles, and it will soon be available for all to enjoy on CD, DVD and Blu-Ray! Planned release is for Japan only. The performance was a part of ANIME EXPO 2011, where over 5000 fans were able to enjoy the event live! The concert itself was an improved version of last year's 'Miku's Day Festival -The 39's-' event, and featured guest appearances of Kagamine Rin, Kagamine Len and Megurine Luca. A total of 24 songs including some with English lyrics were in the line-up for the concert, and all were performed by a live acoustic band - they were also all recorded so that everyone who was unable to get to the event will still have the chance to enjoy them!