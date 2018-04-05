Mila zemlja

It’s 1929 on the vast, desert-like Eastern Arrernte Nation lands that are now known as the Central Australian outback. Sam Kelly, a middle-aged Aboriginal man, works the land of a kind preacher, Fred Smith. After an ill-tempered bully arrives in town and Kelly kills him in self-defense, he and his wife, Lizzie, go on the run as a posse gathers to hunt him down.
|Bryan Brown
|Sergeant Fletcher
|Sam Neill
|Fred Smith
|Thomas M. Wright
|Mick Kennedy
|Ewen Leslie
|Harry March
|Matt Day
|Judge Taylor
|Gibson John
|Archie
