2018

Mila zemlja

  • Drama
  • History
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 5th, 2018

Studio

Bunya Productions

It’s 1929 on the vast, desert-like Eastern Arrernte Nation lands that are now known as the Central Australian outback. Sam Kelly, a middle-aged Aboriginal man, works the land of a kind preacher, Fred Smith. After an ill-tempered bully arrives in town and Kelly kills him in self-defense, he and his wife, Lizzie, go on the run as a posse gathers to hunt him down.

Cast

Bryan BrownSergeant Fletcher
Sam NeillFred Smith
Thomas M. WrightMick Kennedy
Ewen LeslieHarry March
Matt DayJudge Taylor
Gibson JohnArchie

View Full Cast >

Images