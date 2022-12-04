Milano, via Padova

Not Available

MILAN VIA PADOVA. A document that was born out of an excess of zeal in an investigation into the people who live on the street. The film tells of racism and intolerance through singing that shows the sweetness of a forgotten rhythm. The unusual reality reaches performative peaks when personal and social problems are intertwined. It is a film on the verge of becoming. It was born as a synthetic work but like the themes it deals with, it prolongs its life over time. After four years it became a feature film.