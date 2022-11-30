Not Available

What more could two stewardesses ask for? Travel and adventure are al for the taking on an exotic trans-Pacific flight to Tokyo, Hong Kong, and he Islands of Paradise. But when you're with The Mile High Girls, expect a cloud-burst of outrageous carnal couplings at 30,000 feet! Janice (Porsche Lynn) is the voluptuous veteran who gives meaning to the term layover – especially when she's with co-pilot John Leslie! And fledging flight attendant Erica Boyer can't wait to sample the legendary lust of the proverbial cockpit. Join these two adventures on their torrid travels. From Oriental sex-clubs to sensuous midnight hideaways. The Mile-High Girls go the distance…and lots, lots more!